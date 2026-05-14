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Mass brawl involving migrants from Central Asia occurs in Russia

A mass brawl involving approximately 60 migrants from Central and South Asia occurred at a poultry farm in Leningrad Oblast of Russia.

According to Fontanka, police are investigating the circumstances of the clash at Sinyavinskaya poultry farm, after which 20 people were hospitalized. Seven of them are in serious condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the brawl was caused by a dispute between people from the two regions. Police are questioning 12 foreigners, aged from 21 to 39.

It is not clear citizens of which countries were involved in the altercation.
link: https://24.kg./english/373787/
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