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Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreement on digital economy of Turkic countries

At a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies considered the draft law «On the ratification of the Agreement on Partnership in the Field of the Digital Economy between the Governments of the Organization of Turkic States, signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek.»

The bill was submitted for a second reading.

It is noted that ratification of the agreement is aimed at developing cooperation between the Organization of Turkic States in the field of the digital economy, including the exchange of experience, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the expansion of digital infrastructure.
link: https://24.kg./english/373797/
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Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreement on digital economy of Turkic countries