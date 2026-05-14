 Russian investors intend to produce sunflower oil in Kyrgyzstan

Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, held a meeting with investors from Russia’s Samara Oblast. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

During the meeting, the investors presented a project to build an oil and fat plant in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. It envisions the production of refined sunflower oil with a capacity of up to 400 tons per day using modern cold refining technologies.

The parties discussed the project’s prospects, development of the processing industry, and attracting investment to the agro-industrial sector of the Kyrgyz Republic. Erlist Akunbekov expressed his readiness to provide comprehensive assistance and support in the implementation of the investment project.