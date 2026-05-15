Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 602.7 billion soms since start of 2026

According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product for January—April 2026 amounted to 602,786.1 billion soms. Compared to January—April 2025, it increased by 12.4 percent, the National Statistical Committee reported.

GDP growth accelerated over the month, reaching 10.1 percent in March 2026.

The service sector accounted for over 50.3 percent of total GDP, commodity production for 33.1 percent, and net taxes on products for 16.6 percent.

Who is leading in industrial growth?

The main sectors that drove industrial growth compared to January — April 2025 were:

chemical production — 3 times;

pharmaceutical production — 1.8 times;

wood and paper products, and printing production — 1.6 times;

The top three categories remained unchanged over the month. Only the second and third positions changed places.

What’s happening with prices?

Consumer prices and tariffs increased by 4 percent in January—April (compared to December 2025). In annual terms, inflation reached 10.4 percent.

Since the beginning of 2026, price increases have been observed across all major categories, specifically: