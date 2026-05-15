23:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.73
RUB 1.19
English

Officials of Kyrgyzstan’s Natural Resources Ministry detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has uncovered a corruption scheme involving extortion of money from entrepreneurs by employees of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, on May 13, 2026, within a criminal case initiated under Article 343 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, officials were caught red-handed while receiving a particularly large bribe in exchange for issuing a positive environmental assessment conclusion.

The detained officials of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision — identified as O.M.K., 61, and D.O.M., 34 — were apprehended during operational measures.

Following the investigation, O.M.K. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while D.O.M. was released under a travel restriction.
link: https://24.kg./english/374005/
views: 287
Print
Related
Osh city municipal employees detained on suspicion of taking bribes
Tax officers of Bishkek's Leninsky district detained for bribetaking
Head of Department and lecturer of Bishkek College of Architecture detained
Police officer caught red-handed while taking bribe in Issyk-Kul region
Head of Municipal Department of Bishkek City Hall detained for bribetaking
Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained while taking 200,000 soms
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
Policeman detained in Bishkek for taking bribe of 350,000 soms
Chief Specialist of Bishkek City Hall's Transport Department detained
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for taking $10,000
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
23:11
Cabinet Chairman meets with U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Cabinet Chairman meets with U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzst...
22:14
Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project
22:05
Kasymaliev meets with national team coaches after being elected as head of KFU
22:01
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss strategic projects in energy and transport
21:46
 Weapons cache containing assault rifle and pistols found in Kara-Balta