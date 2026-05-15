Officials of Kyrgyzstan’s Natural Resources Ministry detained for bribetaking

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has uncovered a corruption scheme involving extortion of money from entrepreneurs by employees of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, on May 13, 2026, within a criminal case initiated under Article 343 (extortion) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, officials were caught red-handed while receiving a particularly large bribe in exchange for issuing a positive environmental assessment conclusion.

The detained officials of the Chui Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision — identified as O.M.K., 61, and D.O.M., 34 — were apprehended during operational measures.

Following the investigation, O.M.K. was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while D.O.M. was released under a travel restriction.