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Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a working visit to Turkistan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The leaders noted the high level of political dialogue and the dynamic development of relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Special attention was paid to joint projects in trade, investment, energy, transport, logistics, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev confirmed their readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership and expand cooperation in key areas.

The presidents also emphasized the importance of coordinating joint efforts to ensure regional stability, security, and sustainable development.
link: https://24.kg./english/374008/
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