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360 citizens of Kyrgyzstan depart from Bishkek for Hajj

Today, 360 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan departed from Manas International Airport to Jeddah, the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

This is the first flight on Bishkek — Jeddah route this year. The first group of pilgrims departed for the hajj on May 10 from the southern capital, traveling from Osh to Medina. A total of 6,060 citizens of Kyrgyzstan will visit the holy sites in 2026.

The pilgrims were seen off by Talantbek Tashibekov, Chairman of the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations, Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov, and muftiyat staff. They wished the pilgrims a safe journey and the hajj, and also recited a prayer.
link: https://24.kg./english/374054/
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