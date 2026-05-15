Bishkek to host OIMO-2026 Festival

The 20th International Festival of Traditional Culture and Crafts OIMO-2026 will take place in Bishkek from May 27 to 31.

This year’s festival theme is «World Cultural Heritage: Traditions, Crafts, Continuity.»

Organizers expect participation of more than 150 artisans, designers, artists, and representatives of creative industries from Kyrgyzstan, Central Asian countries, and other states.

Festival guests will be able to attend an international crafts fair, fashion shows, film screenings, and master classes on making shyrdaks, ala-kiyiz felt carpets, kurak patchwork, weaving, embroidery, ceramics, and felt production.

The program also includes culinary workshops on preparing traditional dishes and public discussions on the development of creative industries.

On May 26, an international conference dedicated to preserving traditional culture and developing creative industries will be held at the Alykul Osmonov National Library.

The official opening ceremony of OIMO-2026 will take place on May 27 at 11 a.m. near the Kurmanjan Datka Monument. A concert program will be held on the main stage later that evening.

One of the key events will be public talk discussions on the connection between traditional culture and contemporary fashion, featuring well-known Kyrgyz designers and representatives of the Park of Creative Industries.

Part of the program will be dedicated to the memory of Dinara Chochunbaeva, the founder of the festival, honored cultural figure of Kyrgyzstan, and UNESCO expert on intangible cultural heritage.

The general sponsor of the festival is Artblast Group company.