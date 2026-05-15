Kyrgyzstan appoints first Ambassador to Egypt after opening Embassy

Talgat Ashirbekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Egypt, the Presidential Administration reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, on December 15, 2025, a presidential decree established the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Cairo.

As a result, Talgat Ashirbekov became Kyrgyzstan’s first ambassador to Egypt following the opening of the diplomatic mission in the country.

Previously, he served as deputy head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.