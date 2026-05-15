 Weapons cache containing assault rifle and pistols found in Kara-Balta

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) discovered a hidden cache of weapons and ammunition on the outskirts of Kara-Balta, the SCNS press center reported.
According to the statement, the cache contained:
- 7.62-millimeter rounds;
- smoothbore ammunition;
- cartridges of unidentified caliber;
- a Shpagin signal pistol;
- four pistols of unidentified brands;
- an AK-74 assault rifle.
The SCNS did not specify whether any suspects had been detained in connection with the discovery.