 Weapons cache containing assault rifle and pistols found in Kara-Balta

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) discovered a hidden cache of weapons and ammunition on the outskirts of Kara-Balta, the SCNS press center reported.

According to the statement, the cache contained:

7.62-millimeter rounds;

smoothbore ammunition;

cartridges of unidentified caliber;

a Shpagin signal pistol;

four pistols of unidentified brands;

an AK-74 assault rifle.

Authorities are currently establishing the origin of the weapons and identifying their possible owners.

The SCNS did not specify whether any suspects had been detained in connection with the discovery.