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Leaders of Turkic states launch Center of Turkic Civilization project

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part on May 15 in a capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of construction of the Center of Turkic Civilization in Turkistan.

The event was held within the framework of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The project is being implemented in Turkistan, which is regarded as one of the spiritual centers of the Turkic world.

As noted, the center will focus on preserving, studying, and promoting the historical and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples. The complex is expected to incorporate modern digital and interactive technologies.

Following the ceremony, the leaders of the OTS member states were presented with a strategy for the development of an AI-economy and digital cooperation among the organization’s member countries.

The Kazakh side showcased projects related to artificial intelligence, satellite communications, digital infrastructure, and computing capacity.

Participants also discussed expanding cooperation in innovation, technology exchange, and digital transformation.
link: https://24.kg./english/374063/
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