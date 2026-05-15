Cabinet Chairman meets with U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Lesslie Viguerie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kyrgyz Republic. The Cabinet of Minister’s press service reported.

The Cabinet Chairman congratulated his counterpart on the upcoming national holiday—the 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s Founding—and wished the country well-being.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the results of high-level and senior-level foreign policy events held in the past and current years.

They also discussed current issues related to further strengthening trade and economic cooperation, developing cooperation in investment, education, healthcare, and other areas.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and achieving mutually beneficial results.