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Cabinet abolishes banking support for procurement for state-owned companies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has abolished the mechanism for banking support for procurement contracts for state and municipal enterprises.

The corresponding resolution declared the procedure for banking support for procurement, approved in February 2026, to be no longer in effect.

Furthermore, amendments have been made to the standard procedure for organizing procurement for state-owned enterprises and business entities with a state stake of more than 50 percent.

The following provisions have been excluded from the document:

  • on banking support for contracts;
  • on the provision of information obtained through banking support;
  • a number of provisions regulating interactions with banks during the execution of procurement contracts.

A separate chapter devoted to banking support for procurement has also been completely repealed.

The Cabinet of Ministers stated that the amendments are aimed at eliminating legal conflicts and reducing administrative barriers in procurement.

The resolution will come into force in six days.
link: https://24.kg./english/374098/
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