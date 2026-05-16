Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement for construction of Kemin —Balykchy power line

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the loan and grant agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the construction of a 500-kilovolt power line between the Kemin substation and the new Balykchy substation.

The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 22, 2026.

The agreements between the country, the EBRD, and the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan were signed on December 31, 2025, in Bishkek.

The project envisages the construction of a 500-kilovolt overhead power line between Kemin substation and the new Balykchy substation.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to notify the EBRD of the Kyrgyz Republic’s completion of all domestic procedures required for the agreements to enter into force.

The law will come into force ten days after its official publication.