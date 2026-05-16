 Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17

The Bishkek City Hall invites residents and guests of the capital to an open-air music evening that will take place on May 17 at 6.30 p.m. at the fountains on Ala-Too Square.

A brass orchestra of the city’s cultural department will perform for guests. The program will feature well-known compositions by Gipsy Kings, ABBA, Bruno Mars, and Leonid & Friends, as well as «Kara-Jorgo» and other popular pieces.

The stage will also feature performances by Kyrgyz pop stars Kubanych Aliev, Bakyt Ybykeev, Kairat Primberdiev, Zamir Arykbaev, and Syezdbek Iskenaliev.

The musical evening is dedicated to Mother’s Day.