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New Ebola outbreak reported in Africa

A new outbreak of Ebola has been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed an Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province, the organization’s press service reported.

According to the center, 246 suspected cases of the disease have been registered. Sixty-five people have died, four of whom had laboratory-confirmed diagnoses.

Ebola fever causes internal and external bleeding and damages the human immune system and internal organs. Without timely treatment, the fatality rate can range from 30 to 90 percent.

The previous, 16th Ebola outbreak in Congo was recorded in September last year. At that time, 15 people died in the country.

The disease was first identified in Africa in 1976.
link: https://24.kg./english/374118/
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