Kyrgyzstan aims for full self-sufficiency in fuel supplies — Amangeldiev

Kyrgyzstan aims to meet 100 percent of its domestic demand for fuel and lubricants. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Daniyar Amangeldiev, told journalists within the Open Cabinet project.

According to him, several oil refineries are currently operating in the country.

«Today the republic imports 1.2 million tons of fuel and lubricants annually. The Zhongda refinery is capable of producing up to 800,000 tons. However, due to outdated equipment, the plant is now undergoing full modernization. After the upgrade, harmful emissions into the atmosphere will no longer be permitted.

At present, we produce diesel fuel and fuel oil, but these volumes are still insufficient for domestic consumption. By 2028, modernization of the refinery in Kochkor-Ata will be completed. A $450 million loan from the state budget has been allocated for this project. Raw materials will be imported, while domestic refineries will process them into finished products,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.