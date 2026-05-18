Body of drowned 17-year-old teenager found in Naryn River

In Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region, rescuers have found the body of a 17-year-old teenager who drowned in Naryn River. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the teenager drowned on May 16. Search and rescue operations began shortly thereafter.

On the first day, two rescuers from the Tash-Kumyr Emergency Situations Department, six members of the 2nd separate search and rescue squad, and four police officers were involved in the search. However, the teenager was not found.

The search continued on May 17. Seven rescuers, 15 police officers, and 20 local residents participated in the operation.

The teenager’s body was discovered by rescue divers at 8.35 a.m. and was subsequently handed over to police.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that this is the fifth drowning case in Jalal-Abad region since the beginning of the year. Four of the deceased were minors.