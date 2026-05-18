New Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Salkyn Sarnogoeva has been appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding order was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev. The ministry’s press service reported.

Deputy Cabinet Chairman Ulan Mamatkanov introduced the newly appointed deputy minister to the ministry’s staff.

It is noted that this position was previously held by Marat Tagaev, who was subsequently appointed Kyrgyzstan’s representative to TURKSOY.

Prior to her new appointment, Salkyn Sarnogoeva headed the Ministry of Culture’s Information Policy Department. She was born on December 29, 1974. From February 2015 to July 2019, she served as Deputy Director of the Ministry of Culture’s Department of Information and Mass Communications, and was appointed director of the department on June 28, 2019.