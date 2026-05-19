Over 230 million passengers transported in Kyrgyzstan since start of year

Cargo transportation and freight turnover

During the first four months of the year, transport companies carried 19,429 million tons of cargo, exceeding last year’s figure by 7.1 percent. Road transport increased volumes to 15,754 million tons, up 8.6 percent year-on-year.

Railways transported 3,458.3 million tons of cargo, marking a modest increase of 0.4 percent. However, railway cargo dispatches fell by 13 percent to 1,167.5 million tons, while arrivals declined by 15.2 percent to 2,432.2 million tons.

Pipeline transportation increased by 7.3 percent to 209,400 tons.

Air cargo transportation dropped by 21.6 percent, totaling only 6,900 tons.

Overall freight turnover across all modes of transport grew by 3.5 percent, reaching 1,135.4 billion ton-kilometers.

Passenger traffic: Buses up, trolleybuses down

A total of 230,164,6 million passengers used transport services during the reporting period, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to the previous year.

Buses and minibuses remained the dominant mode of transportation, carrying 214,849.2 million passengers, up 7.6 percent.

Railway passenger traffic surged by 44 percent to 132,500 people.

At the same time, official taxi services lost 1.2 percent of customers, serving 12,800.3 million passengers.

Trolleybuses transported 1,894.9 million passengers, reflecting a decline of 14.4 percent.

Airlines served 487,700 passengers, down 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Total passenger turnover reached 3,744.9 billion passenger-kilometers, increasing by 5.2 percent.

Communications, postal and courier services

Revenue from communication services totaled 13,963.9 billion soms, up 8.9 percent.

Postal and courier services generated 1,003 billion soms in revenue, posting a record 20 percent increase.