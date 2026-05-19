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Kyrgyzstan's unemployment rate falls to 3.7 percent

The total number of unemployed people in Kyrgyzstan has reached 104,700, with the overall unemployment rate at 3.7 percent. These figures were announced by Kamchybek Dosmatov, Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration, during the Second National Forum «Employment, Skills, and the Future of Labor: Strengthening Public Employment Services and Informal Education in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to him, the unemployment rate has decreased by 2.1 percentage points compared to 2020.

«Today’s labor market is rapidly changing under the influence of digitalization, technological transformation, and the emergence of new forms of employment. These processes are opening up new opportunities for economic growth, but at the same time require more flexible and modern approaches from the government, the education system, and employers,» the Deputy Minister noted.

According to him, the number of jobs being created is gradually increasing: 274,000 jobs were created in 2025, while in 2023 it was 109,000, and in 2024 — 263,000.
link: https://24.kg./english/374469/
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