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Vaccines delivered from Russia distributed free of charge across regions

An intensified spring vaccination campaign for farm animals against infectious diseases is underway in Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, 1 million doses of vaccines were delivered from the Russian Federation and fully distributed across all regions of the country, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to the ministry, private veterinary specialists are currently carrying out vaccinations. The measures aim to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, maintain a stable epizootic situation, and protect livestock health.

Vaccines are provided free of charge by the state to animal owners, while citizens pay only for the services of private veterinarians administering the vaccinations.

Farm animals in Kyrgyzstan undergo mandatory vaccination twice a year—during spring and autumn. The state budget covers vaccines against nine diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease, brucellosis, rabies, anthrax, as well as sheep and goat pox and rinderpest. Additionally, special tablets are provided to prevent echinococcosis.

The Veterinary Service urges livestock owners to ensure timely vaccination, emphasizing that these preventive measures are essential for maintaining epizootic safety and preventing the spread of dangerous infectious diseases.
link: https://24.kg./english/374480/
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