Two new kindergartens built in Bishkek

Five social facilities were opened in Bishkek, the press service of the City Hall reported.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev took part in the opening ceremony of kindergarten No. 40 in microdistrict No. 7 after major repairs and an additional building for kindergarten No. 8 on Chokmorov Street.

A kindergarten was opened in Ak-Ordo residential complex. Another preschool organization was built in Dordoi residential complex.

The City Hall noted that, as part of the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, the sleeping places in all kindergartens are equipped with pull-out beds. Thus, it was possible to increase the capacity of kindergartens.

«All preschool educational institutions have sleeping and playrooms, medical rooms, a hall for music lessons, and their territory is also landscaped,» it concluded.

A sports building appeared near school No. 68. In addition to the large hall, there are rooms for various sports — judo, table tennis, choreography, chess and others. A running track, football and basketball fields, workout zones have been built on the external sports ground.
