Tax Service launches electronic service for keeping register of hired employees

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has announced the launch of a new electronic service for keeping a register of hired employees. It is available in the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet» on the website cabinet.salyk.kg. The press service of the agency reported.

According to the law, employers are required to maintain an up-to-date register of hired employees through this cabinet. The exception is organizations financed from the state budget.

To use the new service, taxpayers have to:

Go to the «Hired Workers Register» module in the «Taxpayer’s Cabinet»;

Create a list of subdivisions and branches in the «Subdivisions» section;

Create a list of positions in the «Positions» section according to the staff schedule.

Two ways of data input are available in the «Current Employees» section:

Manual entry. Allows to enter information about employees manually.

Batch loading. To generate an up-to-date list of current employees using a special template.

Fines are provided for violation of the requirements: 3,000 soms for individuals and 6,500 soms for legal entities.

For technical questions, please call the following numbers:

0221000116;

0508996669;

0755000116;

0997000116;

0312610167.

Additional information can be found at sti.gov.kg or by calling 116.