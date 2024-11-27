00:05
Two floating solar power plants to be built at Toktogul HPP

Two floating solar power plants will be built at Toktogul HPP. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan posted on Facebook.

The Cabinet of Ministers reportedly signed an investment agreement with foreign companies. The power plants are planned to be built within four years. The capacity is 612 megawatts. Each consists of two phases.

The investors include Sonnenenergie, a.s., AB Progressio GmbH, LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG and two Kyrgyz companies — SES Toktogul OJSC and SES Toktogul KG.

«The main goal of the signed document is to attract investment in green energy projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, reduce dependence on electricity imports, strengthen energy security and independence,» the statement says.
