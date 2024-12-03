Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities

As part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on December 3, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC provided food packages for people with disabilities. The press service of the company reported.

At least 2,000 food packages were distributed among citizens with disabilities living in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions. A concert program was also organized for them.

As the largest industrial enterprise and the No. 1 taxpayer in the country, Kumtor Gold Company attaches great importance to assisting socially vulnerable groups of citizens, as well as implementing social and other infrastructure projects that contribute to improving the quality of life at the local level.

«Our company is a socially responsible enterprise that pays great attention to helping people with disabilities, low-income families, and children. Each of us can help our neighbors, because good deeds make our world kinder and more beautiful,» Kumtor Gold Company Vice President Ulukmyrza Abakirov said.

It should be noted that in 2022 and 2023, the company provided a total of 4,620 food packages for citizens with disabilities timed to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In 1992, the UN General Assembly by its resolution 47/3 proclaimed December 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons with the purpose of promoting the rights of persons with disabilities in all spheres of public life, as well as attracting the attention of the general public to the problems of persons with disabilities.

It should be noted that 1.3 billion people in the world have some form of disability (this is every sixth person in the world), more than 100 million disabled people are children.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is aimed at drawing attention to the problems of persons with disabilities, protecting their dignity, rights and well-being, and drawing the attention of society to the benefits it receives from the participation of persons with disabilities in political, social, economic and cultural life.