Kyrgyz-Iranian investment office will be opened in Bishkek – Economy Ministry

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Gholam Hossein Yadegari. The parties discussed key issues of strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Special attention was paid to the launch of the Kyrgyz-Iranian Investment Office, which will be an important tool for attracting Iranian investments in priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade. The possibility of establishing joint ventures for processing agricultural products, which will contribute to deepening cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, were discussed among the promising areas of partnership.
link: https://24.kg./english/313547/
views: 220
