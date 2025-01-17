Kamchybek Tashiev about his decision to liquidate crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told for the first time why he decided to liquidate a crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev. The video was posted on Facebook by one of his supporters Otkurbek Rakhmanov.

«I had to make a decision to liquidate Kamchy Kolbaev for the good of the state,» the head of the security services emphasized at a meeting with deputy ministers of education and science, rectors of universities, directors of professional lyceums and colleges, and discussed with them the problem of corruption in the educational sphere.

He noted that organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan functioned based on the principle of a parallel state, having their own hierarchy and network of influence throughout the country.

«The level of crime was such that a crime boss, who oversaw the entire republic, seized power. They had the same system as the state. They had a president — a crime boss. The rest of the regions, districts, cities — the overseers and the enforcers collected money from entrepreneurs and others... They had such a powerful structure. We had to take forced measures.

I will tell you more, I had to make a decision to eliminate the crime bosses. Do you understand? And we eliminated the members, their accomplices for the sake of the state. The country has been liberated. There is no organized crime today,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, as a result of a large-scale operation, the main figures in the criminal world, their accomplices and members of criminal groups were eliminated. Kyrgyzstan became the only republic in Central Asia and among the post-Soviet states where there is no organized crime.

The chairman of the security services also said that «billions of dollars» were taken away from the criminal world for the benefit of the state.

«We took away billions of dollars from them. They have nothing left and will have nothing. They are no longer businessmen-bandits, they will now become pickpockets on the streets or will spend the rest of their lives in prisons,» he summed up.

The crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) was killed on October 4, 2023 during a special operation in Blonder Pub restaurant on Ibraimov Street in Bishkek.

According to the investigation, the leader of the organized crime group, ignoring the legal demands of the SCNS employees, offered armed resistance using firearms.

As a result of the criminal actions of Kamchybek Asanbek, who encroached on the life and health of the SCNS employees with firearms, the employees of the special unit of the state committee opened return fire to kill.