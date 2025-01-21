15:06
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms

The Tax Service has begun publishing income declarations of officials for 2023. Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketayev is among those who filed the declaration in accordance with the law.

According to the data published by the State Tax Service, the official earned 6,836,096.2 soms. Almaz Baketayev has headed the Ministry of Finance since October 13, 2021.

The declaration also contains data on the income of his close relatives. They earned 3 million soms, and the property includes a house with an area of ​​246 square meters.
link: https://24.kg./english/317409/
views: 224
Print
Related
Declaration campaign: Foreign Minister has neither housing nor car
Declaration campaign: How much did ex-head of Tax Service earn
Declaration campaign: How much did Akylbek Japarov earn in 2023
Declaration campaign: How much did Sadyr Japarov earn in 2023
Deadline for voluntary asset declaration - December 31
More than 200 officials brought to responsibility for not submitting declaration
Kyrgyzstan starts accepting single tax returns
Legalization of assets: Paper declarations to be burned at landfill in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis can file tax returns after 6 p.m.
Second stage of declaration campaign starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
21 January, Tuesday
14:45
Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agriculture checks quality Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agricultur...
14:19
Judge extends Samat Matsakov's arrest despite expiration of his term
14:10
Kyrgyzstan takes 128th place in Logistics Performance Index
13:49
Individuals with expunged corruption convictions cannot be elected president
12:46
Declaration campaign: Foreign Minister has neither housing nor car