Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms

The Tax Service has begun publishing income declarations of officials for 2023. Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketayev is among those who filed the declaration in accordance with the law.

According to the data published by the State Tax Service, the official earned 6,836,096.2 soms. Almaz Baketayev has headed the Ministry of Finance since October 13, 2021.

The declaration also contains data on the income of his close relatives. They earned 3 million soms, and the property includes a house with an area of ​​246 square meters.