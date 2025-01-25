20:37
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Trade brings the most taxes to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2024

The Tax Service published data on the sectors of the economy that contributed the largest share of tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan’s budget in 2024.

According to its data, trade became the leader, bringing more than 70 billion soms in taxes to the budget. This is 13.9 billion more than in 2023, which shows an increase of 24.6 percent.

Minerals and non-ferrous metallurgy take the second place with 23.1 billion soms. Next come financial services (10.6 billion) and construction (10.3 billion).

Education, healthcare and public administration together brought 10.1 billion soms to the budget.

Agriculture is at the end of the list in terms of tax revenue. The tax revenues from it amounted to 1.04 billion soms, which is 221.4 million more than in 2023 (an increase of 27 percent).

Here is the distribution of tax revenues among other sectors:

  • Manufacturing — 8.7 billion soms;
  • Transport, hotels and restaurants — 8.6 billion soms;
  • Electrical energy industry- 7.9 billion soms;
  • Professional activities — 7.9 billion soms;
  • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages — 7 billion soms;
  • Communications — 6.6 billion soms;
  • Food products — 4.2 billion soms;
  • Computer science — 2.3 billion soms;
  • Publishing, cinema and television — 1.04 billion soms.

As it was previously reported, the total amount of taxes received by the country’s budget last year reached 228.2 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg./english/317900/
views: 317
Print
Related
Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports
Tax revenue plan for 2025 for Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan increased
Tax amnesty will ease situation of many entrepreneurs — IBC
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree on reducing tax burden
Kyrgyzstan abolishes tax on vehicles
Tax concessions on profits for private schools extended until 2030
President instructs to revise use of e-consignment notes and ease tax policy
Collection of income tax from gold mining companies exceeds 12.5 billion
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
Kyrgyzstanis can refund up to 10 percent of taxes paid
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
25 January, Saturday
17:31
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykma...
17:04
Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park
16:13
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
16:00
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
15:49
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024