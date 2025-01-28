19:42
State Language Commission develops translation service Kyrgyz Kotormo

The National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy of Kyrgyzstan has developed a translation web service «Kyrgyz Kotormo». Melis Murataliev, chairman of the National Commission, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

According to him, the service will translate ten languages ​​of the world into Kyrgyz, just as Kyrgyz will be translated into these languages.

«Many asked why this was necessary, saying that they were already accustomed to using the translation services Google Translate and Yandex Translator. But our service has one difference. It can be added to the websites of all government agencies and texts can be translated without leaving this website,» Melis Murataliev said.
