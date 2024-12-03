21:19
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

New anthem should be adopted by April next year - Nurlanbek Shakiev

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev held a meeting on the issue of changing the national anthem. The press service of the Parliament reported.

The meeting was attended by State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Social Policy Vinera Raimbachaeva, Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Altynbek Maksutov, Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliev.

Nurlanbek Shakiev noted that the issue of changing the national anthem should be considered with the participation of the general public.

«Kyrgyz have a wise saying: «A finger cut off by agreement does not hurt.» So all citizens should participate in this issue, and no one should be deprived of the opportunity to propose the text and melody of the new anthem. Namely, it is necessary to create conditions so that everyone could recommend their own version, including not only folk poets and experienced composers, but also all citizens interested in creativity. The best of the proposed variants should be selected by a special commission and submitted to the Parliament for consideration. This anthem should glorify our country, inspire our people and stimulate them to development and progress,» he said.

At the same time, the Speaker noted that the relevant committees should be formed next week, and the new anthem should be adopted no later than April next year.

He added that wide discussions should be held and contests should be organized by the said date.

Various opinions were expressed at the meeting regarding the text and melody of the existing anthem. Examples were given that its refrain is identical to the anthem of the Kyrgyz SSR. In addition, it was noted that there are critical comments that the anthem is written in the third person.

In this regard, it was emphasized that the anthem, which is one of the main symbols of independence, should be revised in a new direction and from a new point of view.

Suyunbek Kasmambetov gave arguments in favor of the need to write a new national anthem in accordance with the updates, changes and reforms in the republic.

«Kyrgyzstan is on the path of development now, active work is being carried out in all sectors. Large-scale projects important for our state are being implemented in a prompt manner, and the confidence of the population in the future is growing. In this regard, it is necessary to choose an anthem that would reflect our new direction, the steps being taken,» he said.

In turn, Altynbek Maksutov informed that he will hold special meetings with specialized associations and specialists on this issue, headed by the Union of Writers and Composers and will carry out the necessary work related to the adoption of the national anthem.

In addition, Melis Murataliev was instructed to pay special attention to the text of the new anthem.
link: https://24.kg./english/312975/
views: 242
Print
Related
We will hold open competition for national anthem text — Nurlanbek Shakiev
Current anthem has lost its relevance — Sadyr Japarov
We will rewrite the anthem of Kyrgyzstan — Speaker of Parliament
KFU announces competition for creation of anthem for national team
National anthem of Kyrgyzstan translated into Czech language
Anthem of elections 2017 written in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with...
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
17:17
Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened
17:00
Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended
16:47
SCNS officers confiscate unregistered phones from sellers in TsUM