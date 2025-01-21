Sadyr Japarov opens Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the opening ceremony of the Law Academy of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on January 20.

In his speech, the President noted the importance of training highly qualified personnel for the law enforcement system and emphasized the need to introduce modern standards and innovations in personnel policy.

We hope that thanks to the work of this academy, shortcomings and errors in the activities of law enforcement officers will be eliminated, their efficiency will increase, and knowledge and practice will be organically combined. Sadyr Japarov

He recalled that the main goal of the Law Academy is to train highly qualified personnel for the prosecutor’s offices and other law enforcement agencies, as well as to create an effective system of continuous training.

He emphasized that the legal education received at the academy should become a solid foundation for each graduate to confidently take a step towards real activities related to the protection of human rights.

During the opening, the head of state inspected the classrooms, library, forensic center and the Prosecutor’s Office Museum. In conclusion, he left a note in the book of wishes, emphasizing the importance of the academy’s mission for the future of the country.