Judge extends Samat Matsakov's arrest despite expiration of his term

Judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek Turat Bekenov extended the term of detention of lawyer Samat Matsakov despite the expiration of his term of office. Defense attorney Nursultan Zhanybekov told.

He recalled that on December 30, 2024, the judge extended the term of Samat Matsakov’s arrest in the SCNS pretrial detention center until February 28, 2025.

«However, the judge’s term of office expired the day before the decision was made, in accordance with Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 179 of December 30, 2019. There is no information in open sources about the extension of his term of office or his transfer to an indefinite position, which casts doubt on the legality of the decision taken,» Nursultan Zhanybekov noted.

Additionally, the lawyers note that the consideration of appeals in this case has been postponed indefinitely for unknown reasons. Earlier, the same situation occurred when the appellate court considered Samat Matsakov’s complaint against the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The postponement of appeal hearings without explanation aggravates the situation, jeopardizing the transparency and efficiency of judicial proceedings. This circumstance requires close attention from the public and decisive action by the authorities,» Nursultan Zhanybekov said.

Recall, Samat Matsakov defended the interests of akyn Askat Zhetigen, whom the court found guilty of public calls for the violent seizure of power and sentenced to three years in prison. He was the lawyer for Temirov Live journalists Aktilek Kaparov and Akyl Orozbekov, and the founder of the construction company KG Group Imamidin Tashov.
