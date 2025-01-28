19:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan slightly decreases

At least 11,441 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 53 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from January 20 to January 26. The Ministry of Health reported, citing the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

Compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 2.6 percent.

About 5 percent of those infected (or 563 patients) were hospitalized.

The flu season has been observed since mid-December 2024.

In order to timely organize anti-epidemic measures and prevent outbreaks, monitoring of children’s attendance at schools is carried out.
link: https://24.kg./english/318160/
views: 251
Print
Related
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
Incidence of ARVI and influenza increases in Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry tasked with stepping up measures for ARVI spread prevention
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek overcrowded
Decrease in ARVI, influenza incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in ARVI incidence: Health Minister addresses population
More than 8,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September
First case of human infection with avian influenza A H5N2 detected in Mexico
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
16:40
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia