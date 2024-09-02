09:19
24-year-old driver hits two schoolgirls in Bishkek

A 24-year-old driver hit two schoolgirls in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

The accident occurred today, September 2, at about 7.30 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies reported that an Audi-80 was driving along Tynaliev Street and near Realis store hit the schoolgirls, who were crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

14-year-old Sh.A. and 15-year-old Sh.D. were hospitalized with various injuries.

The car was taken to an impound lot, and the driver was taken to the police.

The collected materials were transferred to the investigative service. All necessary examinations have been ordered, based on the results of which a legal assessment will be given.
