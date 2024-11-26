Vehicle registration in Kyrgyzstan becomes more convenient and faster

New measures for registration of movable property are being introduced to improve provision of services for citizens, reduce queues at vehicle registration centers, and save money of vehicle owners. The press service of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers under the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Key innovations include:

No repeat inspections of vehicles within 24 hours. Vehicle owners can now register their car within 24 hours after the initial inspection without undergoing a re-inspection.

No repeat inspection fees. If an inspection was done within the past 24 hours, a re-inspection will be free of charge.

Faster and automated processes. With new regulations and automated systems, the registration process has become quicker, reducing queues and improving service quality.

The state agency noted that these changes will help citizens save time and money while increasing the transparency and convenience of the provided services.