Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself. He announced this at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the ministry has developed a bill, and it will soon be submitted to Parliament.

«Since taking office, I have not appointed a single chief physician or director. Because at one time a resolution was issued that medical institution directors are selected through a competition. Many institutions have no directors now. Many do not participate in the competition. After the adoption of the new law, we will appoint worthy ones,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

In turn, MP Seidbek Atambayev noted that the director’s seat has been vacant for six months at the General Medical Practice Center in Arashan village, Alamedin district, Chui region. A deputy assumed his duties.

According to the MP, local residents are asking to appoint the former director to the post of director of the said medical institution.
