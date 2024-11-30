St. Petersburg Days held in Osh city

St. Petersburg Days are being held in Osh city. The press service of the Osh City Hall reported.

According to it, the Mayor Bakytbek Zhetigenov met with the delegation from St. Petersburg headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on External Relations Evgeny Kassyura.

The parties emphasized the importance of the 20th anniversary of establishment of sister city relations, discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and education, economy and tourism, as well as digitalization.

The best graduates of general educational institutions of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan were invited to take an active part in the annual festive event for school graduates «Scarlet Sails» (Alye Parusa).

The parties signed a partnership program between the government of St. Petersburg and the Osh City Hall in the trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural fields for 2024-2028.

A photo exhibition about the sights of the cultural capital of Russia was also opened in the ethnographic complex Alymbek Datka. It will last three days.