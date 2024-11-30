16:34
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison

Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be served in a maximum security prison colony. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek announced the decision.

Recall, Dzhengo was last detained in Kyzyl-Kiya on September 25, 2023. Weapons and drugs were found in his car. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken district. In October, he recorded a video message, in which he renounced his thief status.

Kadyrbek Dosonov was also previously suspected of murder of a member of an organized crime group in Osh. But he did not fully admit his guilt.

The investigators charged him under the articles «Murder», «Attempted Murder», «Organization of a Criminal Community».

He is a member of the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.
