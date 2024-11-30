Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will travel to Chengdu (China) to take part in the fifth meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies in Central Asia — China format on December 1, 2024. The ministry reported.

Strengthening regional cooperation and multi-vector partnership between the countries of Central Asia and China is on the agenda. The parties will also discuss preparations for the second Central Asia — China summit, which is scheduled for 2025 and will be held in Kazakhstan.

Central Asia — China format serves as a platform for interaction on issues of economy, security and infrastructure development between the countries of the region and Beijing.