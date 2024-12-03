21:20
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues

Delegation of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan), headed by its Chairman Ulan Primov, met with Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov as part of a working visit to Russia.

The delegation included deputies Yrysbek Atazhanov, Ernis Aidaraliev, Baktiyar Kalpayev, Altynbek Kylychbayev, Arslanbek Maliev, Emil Toktoshev, Kubanychbek Samakov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations, as well as further deepening of the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

Touching on the topic of cooperation in the migration sphere, Ulan Primov outlined the most pressing issues of working citizens from Kyrgyzstan. As he noted, citizens of Kyrgyzstan are facing difficulties due to the consistent tightening of the migration regime.

«Unfortunately, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are experiencing difficulties in Russia. We express deep concern over the mass refusal of general education institutions, especially in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast, to enroll children in schools, the sharp increase in the number of refusals of entry into the Russian Federation for citizens of Kyrgyzstan since the spring of 2024, and the lengthy verification measures when crossing checkpoints at Moscow’s international airports, as well as recently adopted and initiated bills that tighten the situation of foreign citizens,» Ulan Primov said.

The deputy asked the Russian side to pay special attention to these problems, expressing hope for a positive solution.
