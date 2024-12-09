15:22
Boy dies after being hit by train in Malovodnoye village

A freight train hit and killed a child in Malovodnoye village. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise, on December 8 at 3.26 p.m., a train driver initiated emergency braking upon spotting a boy, aged about 10–12, on the tracks on Sokuluk — Shopokov section. The locomotive crew immediately called for an ambulance and the police.

When the investigative team arrived at the scene of the incident, it was established that S.R., 10, was playing on the railroad tracks and did not see the approaching train. As a result of the collision, the child died at the scene.

All necessary forensic examinations have been scheduled based on the fact. The investigation is ongoing, a procedural decision will be made based on its results in accordance with the requirements of the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
