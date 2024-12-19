11:50
Adylbek Kasymaliev holds first meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

The newly appointed Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held the first meeting.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork, outlined the priority areas of the Cabinet’s activities and noted that it is necessary to focus on economic indicators, improving the quality of life of citizens and implementing strategic initiatives aimed at sustainable development. The need to attract investment was especially emphasized.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the work of the new Cabinet will be based on the principles of efficiency, transparency and responsibility, supported by clearly formulated goals and measurable results.

The government will continue to implement all planned activities, and will also actively address issues of developing key sectors of the economy, improving the investment climate and increasing the efficiency of public administration.

The meeting participants adopted a decision «On approval of the program for sustainable tourism development for 2025-2030», approved the regulation on the organization of the coal logistics center with conveyor transport, which will be built near Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in Alai district of Osh region. The document was previously signed between the Cabinet of Ministers and Xinjiang Dacheng Yuanlong Technology Co., LTD.

In addition, a decision was made to approve the draft investment agreement on the construction of a plant for the production of basalt fiber between the Cabinet of Ministers and Basalt Evotek LLC. The plant will produce up to 5,000 tons of products per year.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that the government will pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the regions of the country, providing assistance from the state.
