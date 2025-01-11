11:07
Foreign Minister of KR, President of Kazakhstan discuss cooperation priorities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries in Astana.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, during the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations of strategic partnership and alliance, and considered ways of their further development. The importance of the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the level of the heads of the two states was emphasized. At the same time, the main emphasis was placed on the need to maintain regular political contacts at the highest and high levels, which play a key role in the consistent promotion of topical issues of a bilateral nature.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the priority nature of Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan relations in the foreign policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and also thanked the Kazakh side for assistance to Kyrgyzstanis who suffered as a result of the crash of the passenger plane of the Azerbaijani airline in Aktau.

According to Akorda, priority attention is paid to issues of increasing trade and economic cooperation, developing transport and logistics infrastructure, stimulating mutual investments, cultural and humanitarian ties.
