Kyrgyzstan’s subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft hit by U.S. sanctions

The U.S. and the UK have expanded sanctions against the Russian energy sector, adding Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz and more than two dozen of their subsidiaries to the list. The corresponding statement was published on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The restrictions apply to Gazprom Neft’s oil refineries in Russia and foreign structures in Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Serbia.

The mentioned subsidiaries also include Gazprom Neft Asia LLC and Munai-Myrza CJSC, registered in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Gazprom Neft’s press service told RBC that the company was prepared for possible sanctions scenarios and has already been operating under restrictions since 2022. They assured that they will continue operations while maintaining the sustainability of the business.

In addition, from February 27, the U.S. will introduce a ban on American companies providing oilfield services in the Russian Federation. The sanctions also affected 183 vessels that the U.S. authorities described as part of a «shadow fleet» used to transport oil or owned by Russian companies.

The U.S. called these measures the most significant among those previously introduced against the Russian energy sector. The Russian side, in turn, considers the new restrictions illegal.