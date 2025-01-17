12:38
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Air pollution in Bishkek: Officials show smog-fighting technologies

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Bishkek City Hall, presented «innovative technologies aimed at improving air quality in the region,» the ministry reported.

The presentation took place during a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on air pollution issues in the capital and Chui region. Officials were shown catalytic converters, energy-efficient stoves, and modern coal-fired boilers.

It was noted that catalytic converters significantly reduce the volume of harmful vehicle emissions. Energy-efficient stoves minimize carbon dioxide emissions while providing environmentally friendly heating.

An innovative coal-fired boiler installed in the boiler room of a kindergarten in Dzhal village produces only 3 kilograms of ash per 100 kilograms of coal burned, demonstrating high efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

«Ecology and air quality directly affect the health of our citizens and the future of our country. Today’s developments, such as catalytic converters and energy-efficient stoves, are a step toward a greener Kyrgyzstan,» Meder Mashiev, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said.

It is worth noting that despite government assurances of addressing air pollution, Bishkek has remained among the world’s most environmentally challenged cities for several years.

Meanwhile, MP Dastan Bekeshev reported that Kyrgyzstan still lacks even a single mobile station for monitoring air pollution.
link: https://24.kg./english/317053/
views: 165
Print
Related
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kapstroy KG company fined for violations
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
Air quality in Bishkek is moderate, Ministry of Natural Resources believes
Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog
Air Pollution: Transport checked for compliance with environmental standards
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to develop air quality index
Reduction in number of minibuses improved air quality in Bishkek
Junda oil refinery fined 28,000 soms for emissions into atmosphere
President of Kyrgyzstan approves $50 million loan to improve air quality
Central and South Asia are regions with worst air quality - IQAir
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
17 January, Friday
12:26
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperatio...
12:18
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
12:00
Mine collapses in Sulyukta, Batken region, miner rescued
11:54
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
11:44
More than 14 tons of garbage removed from bottom of Issyk-Kul in 2024