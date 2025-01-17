Air pollution in Bishkek: Officials show smog-fighting technologies

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Bishkek City Hall, presented «innovative technologies aimed at improving air quality in the region,» the ministry reported.

The presentation took place during a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on air pollution issues in the capital and Chui region. Officials were shown catalytic converters, energy-efficient stoves, and modern coal-fired boilers.

It was noted that catalytic converters significantly reduce the volume of harmful vehicle emissions. Energy-efficient stoves minimize carbon dioxide emissions while providing environmentally friendly heating.

An innovative coal-fired boiler installed in the boiler room of a kindergarten in Dzhal village produces only 3 kilograms of ash per 100 kilograms of coal burned, demonstrating high efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

«Ecology and air quality directly affect the health of our citizens and the future of our country. Today’s developments, such as catalytic converters and energy-efficient stoves, are a step toward a greener Kyrgyzstan,» Meder Mashiev, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, said.

It is worth noting that despite government assurances of addressing air pollution, Bishkek has remained among the world’s most environmentally challenged cities for several years.

Meanwhile, MP Dastan Bekeshev reported that Kyrgyzstan still lacks even a single mobile station for monitoring air pollution.