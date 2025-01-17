12:39
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district

A man was detained in Zhaiyl district on suspicion of infliction of intentional serious harm to health. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On January 16, the Zhaiyl district police department received a message from a local hospital about the hospitalization of a man with a stab wound to the chest. He is in intensive care unit.

A case was opened under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is found out that 45-year-old and 59-year-old men were drinking alcohol in one of the barns in Kara-Suu village. A conflict broke out between them, during which one of them stabbed his friend in the chest with a kitchen knife.

The law enforcers detained the 59-year-old man and took him to a temporary detention center. All the necessary expert examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.
