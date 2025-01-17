Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district

A man was detained in Zhaiyl district on suspicion of infliction of intentional serious harm to health. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.
A case was opened under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
It is found out that 45-year-old and 59-year-old men were drinking alcohol in one of the barns in Kara-Suu village. A conflict broke out between them, during which one of them stabbed his friend in the chest with a kitchen knife.
The law enforcers detained the 59-year-old man and took him to a temporary detention center. All the necessary expert examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.