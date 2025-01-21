15:06
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who had been wanted for 10 years, was detained in Russia. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

According to the department, the resident of Razzakov town had been wanted since 2015 on charges of hooliganism. Investigators believe he left the country to evade punishment.

It is noted that law enforcement agencies received operational information that the 39-year-old suspect was in Russia. With the assistance of Russian colleagues, the man was found, detained, and extradited to Kyrgyzstan. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility, and the investigation is ongoing.
