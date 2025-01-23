12:39
Kyrgyzstan and Canada discuss issues of consular cooperation

Director of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu met with the Consul of the Canadian Embassy Nicolas Emon in Astana (Kazakhstan). The press service of the ministry reported.

The meeting participants discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both states.

The parties confirmed the readiness to expand interaction and further develop the partnership in the interests of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Canada.  
